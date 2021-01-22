I need to give a shout-out to Dr. Vo and his medical staff. My wife is one of his patients. She has COPD, a chronic, incurable lung disease, but is a pretty healthy woman. She also follows him on Facebook. She is very high risk for COVID, but we try to be very cautious.

Dr. Vo has been a leader in the fight against COVID here in the Valley. He has led efforts in prevention, education and treatment, and if you go by his El Centro office, there is always a line outside. He and his wife work their tails to the bone! Dr. Strong in the office is Robin, to our Batman, Dr. Vo.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.