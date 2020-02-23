Larry Gilbert (April 23, 1940-Feb. 2, 2020) was a big name in Imperial Valley agriculture. The following comments are ones I shared Saturday, Feb. 15, on the occasion of his memorial service:

There are so many good things to say about this son of a pioneer — a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, church elder, civic leader and, of course, a real farmer. We crossed paths many times over the years, going all the way back to grade school. The cafeteria food at the Lincoln Elementary School was not very good, but I have since learned that Larry had the benefit of eating food from the school kitchen of the Holtville food service director, Mrs. Northcutt, who was the mother of Larry’s future wife. Perhaps all of that had something to do with Cassie Gilbert being married to Larry Gilbert for 55 years.

