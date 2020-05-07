The city of El Centro is correct in its planned lifting of COVID-19 proscriptions against businesses which were discriminated against in violation of their civil rights to due process, private property, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion and the right to unrestricted movement. Liberty took a big hit.

Sunday’s May 3 edition published a letter by Carlos Romero who says the city “disregarded federal and state recommendations” by allowing “non-essential” businesses to open. “Recommendations” by those in power -- a large percentage of them are unelected heads of departments and bureaucrats -- is not law. That is for the legislative branch to pass and the courts to determine should a lawsuit be heard by the judicial branch.

