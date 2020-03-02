Representative Juan Vargas is running for re-election in the 51st Congressional District that includes all of Imperial County and a sliver of San Diego County along the U.S. border with Mexico. The western most portion of the district is the coastal community of Imperial Beach along the Pacific Ocean in San Diego County.

When asked what California issue deserves more attention (San Diego Union Tribune, Feb. 22), Rep. Vargas responded by stating: “A California issue that deserves more attention is that of the pollution and sewage spills from Mexico that affect our coastal communities…”

