For us old conservatives who disappointed with the election we need to turn to the 13th chapter of Romans, which tells us to respect governing authorities put reminds us God is in charge.
We should take a liberal to lunch; they are good people, however a little confused. Everything will turn out all right. We shall return. God bless America.
