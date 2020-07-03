For more than two decades, the Donors of Valley Endeavors (DOVES) have put aside one month a year to specifically create a fundraiser that is fun, festive and full of culinary delights. We are amazed each year at the support of our local community and their generous donations for our mission, donating to non-profit organizations that support women and children. This year, we were unable to have our Monte Carlo Night due to COVID. Despite the sadness we all felt, this did not stop our fund-raising efforts. Once again, we were overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and their donations to our program despite the inability to entertain them.
DOVES has raised over $1 million since our inception and has contributed to a wide variety of local organizations. We look forward each to inspiring our community to participate in our fund-raising towards our mission. Due to the generosity of our community we are able to announce this year’s beneficiaries: Amaris Ministries, Birth Choice Boys & Girls Club-Imperial Valley, Brawley Feed the Need, Brawley Wildcat Band, Cancer Resource Center of the Desert, CASA, EC Elementary School, El Centro PAL, Girl Scouts, IV Food Bank, IV Cancer Support Center, Lifted Up Living Inc., Little Sparrows Inc., Mom-Sense Inc., NoCCA, Real Hope Center, Spread the Love, University of CA Desert, The Village at BUHS, Westmorland Community Food Pantry.
