I watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and the Hollywood Christmas Parade. I wanted to see marching bands, drum lines, military routines, drill teams, ridden cars and horses, floats and balloons. However instead, both parades were mostly stage dancing and singing. Pues asi fue!
I will now thank all those good folks, amigos, businesses, farmers, lawyers, clubs and politicos who donated to MexUSA youth sports on this, our 24th season. Your money went to traveling boy and girls teams of 14 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under outside of the county and state. Basketball, soccer, volleyball and softball. Thanks also to cheerleaders, Boys and Girls Club, for lodging and van/fuel rentals.
