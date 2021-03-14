Margaret Mead, American cultural anthropologist once said, “Never doubt a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

I want to publicly show my gratitude to the always committed community leaders who every year give up a Saturday of their busy lives to be judges in the annual MEP Speech Tournament, which this year was more challenging as it was virtual on Feb. 27. Your commitment and desire to help Imperial County migrant students to improve their public speaking skills is very much admirable and commendable, as these valuable tools will serve them well for life.

