We would like to express our sincere gratitude to many people, organizations, and businesses throughout the Imperial County who contributed this year to the annual Los Niños Toy Run and gifts fundraiser.  The event benefits children at the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home in addition to those in foster care placements throughout the county.  The event was held Dec. 21. The Abate Local 38 Motorcycle Club along with many others once again rallied their troops to host the toy drive for foster children.

The event began at Coyne Motorsports in El Centro where the bikers met to register for the event, donated a toy and had a light breakfast ending with a lively auction.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.