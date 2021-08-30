Thank you Imperial County Board of Supervisors for adding the needed funds in the appeal budget process Aug. 24 for the Indigent/Paupers Graves Burial Program for those unable to afford or have anyone responsible for their burial and for the burial of unknown, undocumented who perish in our desert searching the American Dream and who have no identification or ability by the county to contact their families.
The compassion shown for the indigent and or immigrants is appreciated for the dignity and respect given to people in need of it. A unanimous vote by the board confirmed the human compassion to be leaders who understand this issue from a humane standpoint not just dollars and cents. Thank you Supervisor Castillo for making the motion and for lending your voice and heart at various ceremonies for the “Inolvidables/Unforgettables” and Supervisor Escobar for stating the dignified ceremony they are for those individuals.
