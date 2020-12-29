I would like to thank everyone involved with our annual Abate Local 38 Los Niños Toy Run on Dec. 19 to benefit the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home.
Bikers from all over the Valley, Yuma, Palm Springs and Mexicali came to ride and bring a toy or gift card to add a little joy to some very deserving kids. Without them, we couldn’t have accomplished what we did.
