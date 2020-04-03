My father was known as a kidder to my friends and the friends of my brothers and sisters. As a teenager, I found some of the kidding cringe-worthy. and all I could do was smile and know that this, too, would pass.

Looking back as a young adult, I realized, my father was attempting to engage at some level with young people and kidding was his chosen tool for communication.

