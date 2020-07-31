The recent local protest demonstrations for Blacks shot to death by cops, a transgender murder in Brawley and the two Hispanic soldiers found buried on Fort Hood grounds have been well attended and media covered. Well, folks, 50, 40, 30, 20, even 10 years ago, not many would be present. Most Imperial County residents would have seen these demonstrations as radical/un-American.

In 1969, I was the first chairman of MEChA (Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlánand) and a member of MAPA (Mexican American Political Association). From 1970 to 1972, I word for EOC. We petitioned door to door for the first La Clinica. From 1972-76, I worked for the United Farm Workers and César Chávez.

