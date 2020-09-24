The Honorable Justice Ruth had barely received her wings when the plantation master called upon his servants to start the process of replacing her on the Supreme Court. Dios mio.

President Trump gave himself an A for his response to the coronavirus. Last time I checked there were over 200,000 who have died and the death toll keeps rising. I AGREE with Trump. I would give him an A for A*@^%$#.

