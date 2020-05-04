I’m convinced Donald Trump will not be re-elected. Yes, he will keep his hard base that believe he is not capable of accidentally dropping a glass and breaking it. Hopefully, there will be no civil war such as that predicted by ultra-right talk radio hosts.
I will vote for Joe Biden, though he will be in the pockets of Wall Street and the military industrial complex. And he must keep his lobby-jumping, profit-hunting son out of the White House.
