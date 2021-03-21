I have a beautiful cactus garden right next to my mailbox on the sidewalk along the street. When in bloom it’s almost as entrancing as the most botanically healthy bougainvillea that flows into the neighbor’s yard along with it. We share our mailbox platform with this neighbor (we’ll call him “Danny”), but the plants are rooted on our property.

I feel like Danny also enjoys the beauty of these plants between our homes as it also brings a nice curb appeal to both homes. However, as a self-proclaimed green thumb (not really, but, hey, it’s cactus; it grows like a weed), I know shrubs benefit greatly by pruning occasionally. Furthermore, as a homeowner, I know it is also within my civil duty (and probably the law, too) to keep the plants from impeding pedestrians.

