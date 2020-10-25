Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has been laid to rest after all well-earned praises have been sung. During the selection process for Justice Ginsberg’s replacement on the Supreme Court, there has not been an explanation why Justice Ginsberg chose President Trump to make that decision. Justice Ginsberg had eight years during the Obama Presidency to announce retirement and have a liberal replacement selected. So, why would a high-ranking liberal judge risk liberal influence on court rulings? And by default, why would a liberal judge grant the decision to a conservative president?
Based simply on conjecture, perhaps Justice Ginsberg’s goal was to retire during the term of the first woman president of the United States. It would have been an historical event of monumental significance. But, as we all know, political pundits were wrong and long-shot contender Donald Trump was elected president and ruined “the best-laid plans of mice and men.” Anyone wanting to relive that huge election upset in November 2016 can watch one of many videos on YouTube.
