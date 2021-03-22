On Saturday’s front page, Division 2 Director JB Hamby is quoted “he wonders how three additional members would feel since, while they would be able to attend all the meetings and be involved in discussions, they would not have a vote.” He is referring to the proposal for additional members on the IID board from Riverside County.

A few questions: In the past 100 years of water and power in Imperial Valley, what did Riverside contribute to the Valley? I give credit to our farmers, the farmworkers and the smart managers of power and water from OUR community. In the past, the big cities, elected officials and large outside businesses have often had an exploitive attitude toward smaller, rural areas. Why does Hamby want to give outsiders power of our community, its water and our future?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.