I don't know a racist, or if I do, they don't admit it. I haven't heard the N word in the coffee shop in over 25 years. I come from a diversified family and a mother who taught us we are all equal in the eyes of God and that babies’ lives matter.
I have known the Rouhotas family for over 70 years and can assure you they are not racist. I know where the Democrat Central Committee is going with this. I pray everyday for a resolution to the animosity that goes on between our leaders and the destruction and hatred in our streets. Rodney King had it right -- why can't we all get along?
