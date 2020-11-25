On Monday, the IID Board was set to discuss and consider PLAs. While I am a staunch supporter of collective bargaining, let’s call PLAs what they are: anti-competitive and costly project labor agreements (PLA) schemes, payoffs to Big Labor bosses from politicians in public offices at all levels of government. 

Politicians participating in this cronyism results in the creation of union jobs and guaranties they will receive Big Labor’s support through endorsements, votes from rank-and-file union members and campaign cash that will help the candidate win re-election and ascend to higher office in future campaigns.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.