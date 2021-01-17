Sometimes to survive a financial crisis, creatively working the system by robbing from Peter to pay Paul becomes the viable option.

It makes no sense that the IID is surprised by the many unpaid electricity bills. Contrary to the IID statement about ratepayers “abusing” the system, we are simply “working” the system. IID was warned in a Probe question in the spring of 2020 announcing no late-fee penalties, no disconnect or reconnect fees would create a no-interest loan. With no payback process in place, the result would be people working the system by not paying and rates would have to be increased for those who pay their bills to cover the loss.

