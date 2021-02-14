Is no one else concerned about the rapid and sudden erosion of our constitutional rights?

There have long been actions to infringe upon our Second Amendment rights; however, in the last year. we have seen blatant restrictions of religious freedoms in the name of the pandemic. Our freedom of speech under the First Amendment is being censored at an alarming rate. Several months ago I became victim of social media censorship after posting a picture of a large homeless camp a few blocks from our state Capitol in Sacramento. The tag was “unverified information” even though I had taken the picture myself. Our freedoms are under attack and we should all find this troubling.

