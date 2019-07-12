The Captain Scott Pace Scholarship committee thanks our campers and their families for another successful camp. We thank our two papers, The IV Press and The Desert Review for great stories about the camp. Graffik Industries (Frank Perez) made our great T-shirts, the BUHS Athletic Department let us use the Captain Pace Court, and the BUHS girls and boys basketball teams helped with the coaching, as did their coaches. All these good people helped make the seventh camp a success.
The donations will be used to fund scholarships for BUHS students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.