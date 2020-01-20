God willing, this 2020 will be much better for the Santillan family. We lost four family members this past year. But overall, since 1908/six generations in Imperial Valley, we have plenty to be grateful/thankful for to our country.

We gave to our community, city and county, and we vote. We served in the military during our nation’s wars since 1941 to the present. And yes even though we are Democrats, we will not “hate and destroy “America” (United States), Republicans.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.