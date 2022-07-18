PAWS AND PAGES: Patience for new pets

About 95% of the animals that come into the care of the Humane Society of Imperial County are found as stray or lost. These animals are found wandering the streets by community members or Animal Control and are never claimed by their families. Of the 100+ cats and dogs (and the occasional stray bunny) that come into the shelter’s care from Animal Control each month, it is safe to say that most of them probably do not know what the inside of a house looks like. Many of these animals come in emaciated, covered in fleas and ticks, are dirty, and quite frequently are in poor health. It is hard to say whether some of these unwanted animals have ever had the bare minimum of veterinary care. One thing is certain though, they were not loved. Many of them were never taught manners or basic commands, were tossed in the backyard, and given little attention once they no longer were cute. Animals like this crave love and attention and when they see their humans, they become overly excited and will often jump on and excessively lick them. People will often say that pets like these are “too rough”, “knock people down”, “are destructive” or “make too much noise”. It is sad to say, but they literally are attention deprived.
When potential adopters enter the shelter to adopt a pet, many are looking for the same thing – an animal that is “pre-programmed”. This means that the animal already knows all the basic commands, does not make noise and is already potty trained. Unfortunately, in most cases this is not a reality for these animals. Shelter staff likes to take the time and explain to adopters what these animals have had to go through prior to their arrival at the shelter. Shelter staff likes to take the time to help adopters understand how important it is to give them time to relax and to properly acclimate to the sudden change in their life. Just as the adopter is getting to know the pet, the pet is getting to know the adopter. Theses animals go from being at a home, to the streets (some becoming ill or injured during the process), scared out of their minds not knowing where they are, to being picked up by Animal Control, being placed in a kennel for several days, put into a truck again and then taken to another shelter. That is a lot to go through in just five to seven short days, even for a human. This process is extremely stressful for the animals, and they do not understand why it is happening. Unfortunately, shelter staff have no way of being able to verbally communicate with them and tell them that everything will be alright. Fortunately, some people are incredibly good at showing these animals love and compassion and can help them realize that everything is going to be alright. It is the responsibility of animal care professionals to keepthem happy, healthy, and comfortable until they can find new-loving homes. From that point on, it is up to the community to givethem the second chance at a long life filled with unconditional love and happiness.
These animals rely on their new families to be patient and understanding. Their new families need to teach them right from wrong, what is allowed and what is not, and that now there is nothing to be feared. This process requires a lot of patience, love, positive reinforcement, proper and timely discipline, and a lot of consistency. After everything that these animals have had to endure, they now are in an unfamiliar environment with new sites, new smells, and unfamiliar faces. Some newly adopted pets are just so happy to be in a home that they adjust perfectly fine. Understandably,there are some difficult cases and for those who are willing to work with those animals, sometimes professional help is needed. Fortunately, the Imperial Valley has some great resources for pet training when that extra help is needed. Mike Burk is a very well-known dog trainer here in the Imperial Valley and has over 30 years of professional experience. Our local Petco and PetSmart stores have knowledgeable trainers who have developed excellent training programs. Buddy Sweets, a local pet boarding and daycare center, now offers pet training as well.
Some would say that making this kind of addition to the family is almost like raising a child. New fur-parents must understand that adopting a pet is a lifelong commitment (to the animal). Our pets cannot understand the words that we speak to them the same way we underst and when we speak to each other. They try extremely hard to understand what it is that we are saying or what it is that we want. They love us very much and they only want to make us happy. In that respect, our pets deserve the same love and understanding from us.
Buddy Sweets
760-353-7833
Mike Burk
760-554-6569
Petco
760-482-9081
PetSmart
760-679-5131
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.