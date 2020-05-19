EL CENTRO — Una mujer permaneció por casi nueve horas en un negocio de almacenes.
El incidente fue reportado minutos antes de las 4 de la madrugada en Interstate Mini Storage, ubicado en el 1845 al sur de Calle Cuarta.
La afectada reportó a las autoridades haber estado en el sitio por varias horas.
La mujer dijo que la puerta de acceso no habría y la gerente no respondía las llamadas.
La policía localizó el número telefónico de la encargada de la gerencia pero no contestó las llamadas.
La afectada dijo haber estado en el lugar desde las 7 de la noche del domingo.
La mujer tuvo que esperar a que la puerta pudiera reabrir a las 6 de la mañana.
