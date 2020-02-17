PHYSICIAN
Physician sought by Athar M. Ansari, M.D., Inc dba California Heart & Vascular Clinic to work in El Centro, CA. M.D. plus completion of residency in Internal or Family Medicine and fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease. Board Certified or Board Elligible in Internal or Family Medicine. License or eligibility in CA.
Send CV to: Charles Jacobson, Executive Assistant, Athar M. Ansari M.D., Inc 790 West Orange Avenue, Suite B, El Centro, CA 92243
