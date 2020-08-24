The City of Calipatria
is accepting applications
for the position of
Police Officer
Lateral Position
*Basic P.O.S.T Certificate required
Job consists of protecting citizens by preventing crime, enforcing laws, apprehending suspects, and monitoring traffic. Prevents crime by explaining and enforcing applicable federal, state, and local laws and ordinances and related responsibilities' as required.
This is a full time position and
reports directly to the
Police Chief.
Salary Range: $31,616- $38,438
Application deadline:
Applications available beginning July 29, 2020 and must be
received at City Hall by
September 3, 2020, at 5:00PM
Application packets with full job
description and related
information may be requested by email at :
c_hoff@calipatria.com or at www.cityofcalipatria.com or may be picked up at City Hall 125 N. Park Ave. Calipatria CA. 92233
The City of Calipatria is an equal
opportunity employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.