The City of Calipatria

is accepting applications

for the position of

Police Officer

Lateral Position

*Basic P.O.S.T Certificate required

Job consists of protecting citizens by preventing crime, enforcing laws, apprehending suspects, and monitoring traffic. Prevents crime by explaining and enforcing applicable federal, state, and local laws and ordinances and related responsibilities' as required.

This is a full time position and

reports directly to the

Police Chief.

Salary Range: $31,616- $38,438

Application deadline:

Applications available beginning July 29, 2020 and must be

received at City Hall by

September 3, 2020, at 5:00PM

Application packets with full job

description and related

information may be requested by email at :

c_hoff@calipatria.com or at www.cityofcalipatria.com or may be picked up at City Hall 125 N. Park Ave. Calipatria CA. 92233

The City of Calipatria is an equal

opportunity employer.

