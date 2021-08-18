PRE-SCHOOL DIRECTOR
Annual Salary: $54,080 to $62,400 Depending on qualifications. Requirement: State of California Preschool Directors' Permit. Submit: Resume with Cover Letter with copy of your preschool permit To ricardo@nhclx.org or take to Calexico Neighborhood House 506 E. 4th St. Calexico CA 92231. Open until filled.
