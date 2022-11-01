PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: CIF puts Bulldogs on short leash, team not deterred

CALEXICO — This week a few of the Southeastern Conference football teams have altered schedules following the CIF-San Diego Section's 2022 CIF football divisional seeding and playoff brackets on Sunday.
Among the updates include a major switch of venue for the Calexico High School High football team and the search for a venue for the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots.
Unfortunately, in a season that has already seen Calexico play five Thursday night games, the dice continues to roll against the Bulldogs. Despite being the higher seed, the Bulldogs find themselves on the road again this Friday, November 4.
Due to a CIF-SDS football bylaw, the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (7-3, 1-3 IVL) will travel to play the eleventh-seeded Chula Vista High Spartans (6-4) Friday night.
The CIF bylaw states that league champions will be guaranteed a home game in the first round unless they are meeting another designated champion, but they are not guaranteed a seeding priority.
“Obviously, the sixth seed was a good spot but the reality is it was the only shot we had a home game this year,” said Calexico Coach Fernando Solano. “You work so hard to get a home game, which is big to us with so many seniors … playoff games don't come that often.”
Chula Vista, who were the San Diego City's Metro-Pacific League Champions and therefore will host the CIF Division-IV playoffs opening-round game.
Acknowledging that the Bulldogs play in the decidedly more competitive Imperial Valley League where the Bulldogs finished in fourth place, Solano notes that during the playoffs it turns into a mixed blessing.
“It's true that our league helps our power rating but how much harder is it for us to win a title,” Solano asked, adding that explaining it to his players is difficult.
“Personally, I'm getting used to being in weird positions this season, but we used the idea of a home game as extra motivation last week, and I think it becomes hard to explain on a certain level.”
While the Bulldogs do not lose their seeding, they did lose the home game to a bylaw that is a vestige of the previous population-based playoff era, as apparently most other CIF-SDS team sports have abandoned this practice, simply using the higher seed.
“You do all these things to move up in the power ranking and suddenly for this game it doesn't matter,” Solano said. "We would have rather played them at home, but that said, we are ready to play ... and to quote Kobe Bryant, 'We will fear no one'.”
For Imperial Valley fans, Valley Sports Network will be webcasting the Calexico game on Friday night, Nov. 4, live via their VSN YouTube channel.
Following Calexico on the road, the CIF's D-V tenth-seeded Southwest High Eagles will play the eight-seed Castle Park High Trojans, in Chula Vista, this Friday night.
