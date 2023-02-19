EL CENTRO — On Tuesday, February 14, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held its regular meeting. The following are highlights of the meeting included in a press release from the Imperial County Executive Office, according to a County of Imperial press release:
The Board honored Assistant Auditor-Controller Shelly Smail for her 31 years of dedicated service to the Imperial County Auditor-Controller’s Office. Smail will be retiring at the end of February.
The board, joined by Marlene Thomas of the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee/chairperson of the MLK Committee, also recognized all the recipients of the Martin Luther King Jr. Stone of Hope Awards.
The Imperial County Planning & Development Director, Jim Minnick, conducted a presentation on the status of solar development in Imperial County.
Over the past twelve years, the County has processed nearly 60 utility scale solar projects with various outcomes, the release reads. Currently, developed solar projects account for approximately 16,106 acres of total county lands. A combination of approved and pending County solar projects amount to approximately 28,273 acres, with 20,859 acres being on agricultural lands and 7,414 being on other lands.
"With the adoption of the County’s Renewable Energy and Transmission Element and Federal/State’s Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan (DRECP), the trend over the past seven years is the move away from the conversion of cultivated farmland in favor of the renewable energy overlay, open space, unused agriculture and industrial lands," the release reads. "This is quantifiable with approximately 88% of the pending County solar projects and the DRECP’s proposed East Mesa Renewable Energy Project located outside of cultivated farmlands."
Minnick reiterated that solar development continues to happen within Imperial County, however, regulations are helping to reduce impacts on cultivated farmland. The “Solar Development in Imperial County 2008-2023” report can be read in its entirety at the following link: bit.ly/3Kn35YL.
The board approved a letter to State Senator Steve Padilla and Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia expressing opposition to the proposed proposition called “Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act,” which would amend the California Constitution to restrict the ability of the state, local governments, and the electorate to approve or collect taxes, fees, and other revenues, per the press release. Supervisor Luis Plancarte was absent/did not vote.
"The levy of taxes and fees to fund public services is an essential tool of government," the County release reads. "The COVID pandemic laid bare the necessity of allowing governing bodies at all levels of government to act immediately in order to provide to their communities in times of emergency. The Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act Initiative would impose onerous and undemocratic restrictions on local governments and local voters that would reduce local revenues by billions every year and would harm the function of virtually all local services."
The letter and draft of the initiative can be read in its entirety at the following link: bit.ly/3KiUztZ.
The board approved a request from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) Corrections Division to accept NaphCare Inmate Medical Services as a contracted vendor to offer a variety of preventative health care options to incarcerated persons.
"Inclusive in this agreement will be staff available for juvenile and adult offenders, 24/7 telehealth, expanded mental health stabilization units and personnel, in-house dental, in-house pharmacy, and discharge planning to include specific staff for the California Advanced and Innovative Medi-Cal (Cal-Aim), substance use disorder/withdrawal/detox treatment, and daily reporting," the release reads.
"The incorporation of increasing in-house medical service functions is an overall cost savings method of operating that has a lasting saving on Imperial County’s overall costs associated with incarcerated person care," the release states. "Furthermore, there will be no impact to the County’s General Fund for the remainder of the fiscal year."
Per the release, the board also approved the resolution awarding A&N Quality Builders, Inc. as the "successful lowest, responsive, and responsible bidder for the Seeley Fire Station and Cooling Center Project."
Funding for the project will be through the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. This will consist of the construction of a new building of approximately 4,735 square feet. The facility will serve as a substation for the Imperial County Fire Department to serve the community and its surroundings, as well as a public Cooling Center. 3,760 square feet will be dedicated to the ICFD Substation and remaining 975 square feet will be allotted to the Cooling Center.
"The total amount of the award and project is not to exceed $5,177,248 and will have no fiscal impact to the County General Fund as funding comes from the CDBG Grant and corresponding account," the release reads.
According to the press release, in the Consent Calendar, the County Board of Supervisors also approved the following:
- At the request of Chairman Ryan Kelley, $100 from the Community Benefit Account was given to support the Calipatria High School Class of 2023.
- The following appointments to the Heber Community Advisory Committee: Javier Luna Jr. (3 years), Raul Miramontes (2 years), and Edgar Herrera (3 years).
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at www.Board.ImperialCounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.