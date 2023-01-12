CBP Port of San Luis officers seize unreported currency within vehicle headed for Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations, Port of San Luis officers arrested a driver in connection to a seizure of Unreported Currency before it was able to be driven into Mexico.
According to a press release January 11 press release, officers conducting routine southbound inspections of vehicles referred a 31-year-old U.S. citizen for further inspection of his Jeep Wrangler. A physical inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of $105,000 of suspected drug proceeds that were found packaged near the vehicle’s fuel tank. The cash was seized while the driver was presented for prosecution.
San Luis Port Director John Schwamm applauded the efforts that led to the seizure.
“Our officers remain diligent in their primary mission of protecting our great nation from terrorists and weapons of terror, while facilitating legal trade and travel," Schwamm said in the release. "With the combined use of technology and their unique abilities to quickly identify and respond to rapidly changing scenarios, our CBP Officers consistently demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and expertise in defending and protecting our Nations’ borders.”
"They simply do an incredible job," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.