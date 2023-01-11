City of El Centro Mardi Gras 2023

El CENTRO – The City of El Centro, Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC), and Los Vigilantes invite the community to join them for Mardi Gras 2023 festivities.
According to a press release from the City of El Centro, the Light Parade and Street Festival will be held on Saturday, February 18, from 5:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Street Festival will begin at 5:00 p.m., and the Light Parade will begin at 6:00 p.m.
The parade route will begin at 8th Street and Wensley Avenue and end at 11th and Main Street. For parade participation, please get in touch with the IVRCC at (760) 352-7413. The street fair will include numerous vendors, music concert, dancing, and a beer garden. To become a street vendor, please get in touch with the City of El Centro Community Center office at (760) 337-4555.
Additionally, the City of El Centro is soliciting public nominations for the “Mardi Gras King & Queen.”
The King and Queen will host the City of El Centro’s Mardi Gras King & Queen Coronation reception on February 16. They will also participate in interviews with various media entities to promote the Mardi Gras Light Parade & Street festival, and ride on the last float in the Mardi Gras Parade on February 18, the release reads.
Nominations for Mardi Gras King and Queen are due by 5:00 p.m. on January 20 to the El Centro Community Center, located at 375 S. 1st Street in El Centro, or via email submission to anava@cityofelcentro.org.
Per the release, those interested can download the application online at cityofelcentro.org/parksandrec/upcoming-events, or pick up a nomination form at the El Centro Community Center. For more information, please call (760) 337-4555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.