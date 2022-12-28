LifeStream Blood Bank in urgent need of blood donors

SAN BERNARDINO – LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California, is operating on hours of supply, according to a press release.
“We are extremely concerned,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO & medical director. “Right now, we do not have enough supply to meet the needs of local patients. LifeStream will not be able to supply hospitals with the product they need for lifesaving treatments if we cannot get more blood on our shelves.”
“We will not be able to meet the needs of local hospital patients if we don’t receive more blood donations from our community member,” Dr. Axelrod said. “Cancer patients can use up to eight pints of blood a week. Liver transplants, which happen frequently at our area hospitals, use up to 100 pints. An auto accident patient can use up to 50 pints. All blood types, especially Type O, are desperately needed. We urge anyone who is healthy, feeling well and able to donate to give blood at a LifeStream donor center or mobile drive.”
To fulfill patient need, LifeStream must collect at least 500 blood donations daily, per the press release.
According to the press realase, donors who donate blood at a LifeStream donor center or mobile drive will receive a $20 e-gift card until January 2. LifeStream has fixed-site donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Placentia and Hemet and conducts mobile drives throughout its service area, which includes Imperial County.
Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome at all LifeStream donor centers and mobile blood drives. Per the press release, donors must be at least 15 years of age (15- and 16-year-olds require a signed parental consent form). Donors ages 15-18 must weigh at least 110 pounds and meet a height requirement. All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness and weigh at least 110 pounds if 19 or older and present a current photo ID. For more information or to make an appointment, call 800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
“Patients at our local hospitals are counting on donors for the blood products they need every single day. Please, help us save the lives of the most vulnerable,” Dr. Axelrod said.
