LifeStream Blood Bank struggling to meet local patient needs

SAN BERNARDINO – LifeStream Blood Bank is urging all eligible whole blood and platelet donors to donate now in the wake of a massive shortage.
“The summer months have put an enormous strain on the community’s blood supply,” Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream president/CEO & medical director said in a press release. “All eligible donors are needed now. Platelets are especially important as local adults and children with cancer need frequent platelet transfusions as part of their treatments. About 50% of hospital platelet inventory goes to cancer patients. LifeStream needs 150 platelet donors now through Monday, August 7, to be able to meet hospital demand.”
LifeStream Blood Bank services nearby counties as well as Imperial County. LifeStream has fixed-site donor centers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Ontario, Victorville, Murrieta, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, and Hemet and conducts mobile drives throughout its service area which includes Imperial County, per the release.
According to a LifeStream press release, platelets’ short shelf life of only five to seven days, combined with the shortage and demand from local hospitals, requires LifeStream to increase the number of platelet products it collects daily to provide an ample supply to the community.
“However, it’s not just platelets that are needed,” Dr. Axelrod said in the release. “Our whole blood inventory has also taken a huge hit this summer. Our appointment numbers are not where they need to be to fulfill hospital orders. Please, we ask anyone who is able to donate blood to make a lifesaving appointment. Only one hour of your time can save three lives with a single blood donation.”
Now through Monday, August 7, all platelet donors will receive a $25 e-gift card and triple entry into LifeStream’s sweepstakes for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert on Wednesday, August 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. All double red cell donors will receive double entry into the sweepstakes. Eligibility requirements for all donors can be found at lstream.org/about-donating/who-can-donate.
All donors should be feeling healthy and well and present a current photo ID. Walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, call (800) 879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
