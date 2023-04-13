Opportunities to share input through local surveys

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Below are two local surveys are currently available to give the public an opportunity to provide input, according to a press release provided by the County of Imperial's Public Information Officer.
County of Imperial’s 2023 Strategic Plan Survey:
Reliance Public Relations has been retained to assist Imperial County in drafting a 5-year strategic plan that includes community input, the email reads. The community's ideas can help plan Imperial County’s future and may have a chance at winning one of two $150.00 Visa gift cards. The survey can be accessed at the provided link: bit.ly/ImperialCountyStrategicPlanInputSurvey
SCAG’s Connect SoCal:
According to the email, every four years the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) updates its visionary plan for the future of the region, Connect SoCal. SCAG’s process to develop Connect SoCal is an opportunity for everyone in our six-county region to share their thoughts on important issues that affect our everyday lives. This process is now underway, and SCAG wants to hear from the public. The survey can be accessed at the provided: bit.ly/ConnectSoCal2024_SCAGPublicSurvey
Those interested can attend an open house-style workshop on Tuesday, April 18, at 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, April 19, at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Workshops are located at El Centro Public Library, 1198 N. Imperial Avenue in El Centro, the email reads.
