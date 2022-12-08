The FBI San Diego Field Office and the San Diego Police Department are seeking the public’s help with identifying the suspect who robbed the U.S. Bank at 3201 University Avenue in San Diego, on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
At about 4:40 p.m. on December 1, a lone suspect approached a teller station inside the U.S. Bank. The suspect passed a demand note to the victim teller and instructed them to read it. The suspect instructed the teller to place all the money into a bag. After receiving the currency, the suspect fled on foot headed southbound on 32nd Street.
The suspect is described as a light complected male in his mid 40s to early 50s, 5-foot-8, a thin build, and wearing a blue hat with an unknown logo, gray zip-up jacket, glasses and was clean shaven.
Photos and a video of the suspect and details of the bank robberies can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov/sandiego/2022-12-06.875476
If you have any information concerning this case, please contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS, (888-580-8477). You can also submit a tip at SDCrimeStoppers.org.
