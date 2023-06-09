Tenaska Solar Plants award $16,000 in college scholarships

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The owners of Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Center South and Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Center West, have awarded a total of $16,000 in college scholarships to eight graduating high school seniors in Imperial County. Each student received a $2,000 scholarship as a part of the Tenaska Scholarship Program.
According to a press release from Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Center South and West, the goal of the Tenaska Scholarship Program is to recognize hardworking students in the local community and to help reduce the financial burden of pursuing higher education. This is the 10th year CSOLAR IV South and West awarding deserving students scholarship support. The money can be used toward two- or four-year post-secondary education programs at accredited institutions.
Per the release, the 2023 recipients are:
Emmi Franco, Brawley Union High School
Eric Estrada, Calipatria High School
Adria Lopez, Calexico High School
Arturo Palafox, Central Union High School
Aleida Burns, Holtville High School
Emily Philips, Imperial High School
Jorge Luis Gallegos Ramirez, San Pasqual Valley High School
Dainaly Reyes, Southwest High School
“Tenaska is always looking for meaningful ways to support people in the local communities where we have power plants,” Todd Jonas, Tenaska Senior Vice President of Operations, said in the release. “Through the Tenaska Scholarship Program, we’re happy to provide an impactful way to help students afford their college education.”
“Tenaska, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the leading independent power producers in the United States and manages scholarship programs in communities where its generating facilities are located. To date, more than $1 million in scholarships have been given out to nearly 1,100 students across the country,” the release reads. “The Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Center South and West scholarship program began during the 2013-2014 school year and has awarded $90,000 in scholarships to 82 students,” it reads.
Per the press release, since their inception, Tenaska Imperial South and Tenaska Imperial West combined have paid more than $32 million in sales tax $5.8 directly to Imperial County.
Combined, Tenaska Imperial South and Tenaska Imperial West generate 300 MW of renewable energy. Each solar field operates under 25-year power purchase agreements with San Diego Gas & Electric Company. Combined, the solar fields generate enough power for nearly 100,000 California homes.
Tenaska Imperial South and Tenaska Imperial West are owned, respectively, by CSOLAR IV South and CSOLAR IV West, both of which are comprised of affiliates of Tenaska and Enfinity.
About Tenaska
Consistently ranked among Forbes List of America’s Largest Private Companies, Tenaska is a leading energy company with business operations across the energy value chain. Tenaska Marketing Ventures (TMV) and Tenaska Power Services Co. (TPS) are among the largest natural gas and electric power marketing companies in North America. The Company has an operating fleet of 7,500 megawatts (MW) of natural gas and renewable generating facilities and throughout its history has developed, managed and/or operated approximately 22,000 MW of natural gas-fueled and renewables generation. Tenaska’s development services portfolio includes more than 23,000 MW of solar, wind, energy storage and 10 carbon sequestration projects, capable of storing 50 million tons of CO2 per year. For more information, visit www.tenaska.com.
