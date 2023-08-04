YUMA, Ariz. – Three Arizona Western College leaders were recently accepted into the Dr. Ted Martinez Jr. National Community College Hispanic Council (NCCHC) Leadership Fellows Program, according to a press release from Arizona Western College.
Per the release, those selected for the honor include:
- Susanna Zambrano, Associate Dean for South Yuma County Services
- Cinthia Alvarez, Director of Nursing
- Dr. Cristina Gordon, Associate Dean of Instructional Development and Student Learning Experience
According to the release, the fellowship program provides the nation’s community colleges with an increasing supply of potential leaders who meet rigorous standards identified by the American Association of Community Colleges, while also addressing the under-representation of Hispanics in top leadership positions. The Leadership Fellows Program pipeline has become increasingly important as Hispanic enrollment continues to rise on campuses of higher education, now comprising 27% of community college students.
Of the 61 current Latino community college presidents, 17 are alumni of the NCCHC Leadership Fellows Program, according to the release. On average, 30 alumni of the program receive administrative promotions each year and many are headed for an executive office. Since 2017, program fellows received promotions in 22 states, including seven vice chancellors; 17 presidents; 8 provost/vice presidents; 31 vice presidents; 30 deans; 21 directors, and 39 other appointments.
Program components include two culturally-tailored residential learning seminars, a year-long mentorship, professional career plan preparation, a detailed assessment of leadership skills, a presentation at the NCCHC Symposium, and continued communication with NCCHC leaders and fellows.
Susanna Zambrano
“I feel honored that my boss encouraged me to apply for this progra," Zambrano said in the release. "As the AWC Entrepreneurial College Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Workforce Development, Reetika Dhawan is a great role model and inspires me to be a better leader.”
A first-generation college student, Zambrano is passionate about helping others overcome barriers in education to transform their lives, create thriving communities, and eliminate poverty.
“Susie graduated from AWC and has worked at this institution for almost 17 years full-time, growing from Work-Study to Associate Dean," Dhawan said in the release. "Throughout her multiple roles at AWC, Susie has consistently demonstrated her unwavering passion for serving students and the community, while embodying the college's values. I know she has a bright future ahead of her in higher education.”
Cinthia Alvarez
Alvarez shared that the college is a driving force behind great improvements happening in the community, and she hopes to be a leader in the movement that continues to make a positive impact on the region’s future workforce.
“I want to provide high-quality education at Arizona Western College," Alvarez said in the release. "I am motivated to bring innovative changes that will set the college apart. I want to be a leader that contributes to our mission of transforming lives through education and partnerships to create thriving communities.”
Alvarez said she is honored and excited to participate in the fellowship program as it will strengthen her leadership skills and provide mentorship opportunities to ensure she continues to enhance her skills. As a first-generation Hispanic student and graduate of the AWC Nursing program, she also hopes to learn new techniques to serve other Hispanic students.
“Cinthia is an excellent communicator and collaborator," Dhawan said in the release. "She is always willing to work with other departments and stakeholders to ensure that the nursing program is aligned with the needs of the community. Her dedication to the success of her students and the program is evident in everything she does. I am confident that she will excel in this program and continue to make a positive impact on the nursing profession.”
Dr. Cristina Gordon
As part of the fellowship program, Dr. Gordon aims to acquire new and innovative leadership tools; discuss perspectives on equity and inclusion; and network with other Latino leaders.
“I am honored that I was selected to share ideas with outstanding individuals that will enrich my knowledge and career as we celebrate our heritage,” Gordon said in the release. “I am always interested in learning, but learning from individuals who are like-minded on more than career experience provides an innovative twist that I am very interested in.”
Dr. Gordon has been a leader in higher education for over two decades. AWC Vice President of Student Services Bryan Doak described Dr. Gordon’s leadership as “proactive, transformational, and action-led.” He shared that her accomplishments over the span of her career and her commitment to evolving higher education are what prompted him to recommend her for the program.
“Dr. Gordon has insight through diverse lenses, starting her career as a psychology adjunct faculty member and progressively moving into leadership roles as a coordinator, department chair, director, and currently associate dean," Doak said in the release. "In addition to her professional roles, Dr. Gordon has also consistently engaged in leadership capacities through committees and advisory boards and spearheaded nearly two dozen formal proposals. Her experience and passion will undoubtedly contribute to the overall culture and program components the fellowship seeks to accomplish while supporting Dr. Gordon’s professional development pursuits."
