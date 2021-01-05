BRAWLEY — A 15-year-old male juvenile was arrested Wednesday for allegedly murdering his two-month old infant child, Brawley Police Department announced.
At about 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, the BPD and Brawley Fire Department responded to a residence in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue in reference to a medical emergency involving a two-month old infant.
Due to a life-threatening injury, the infant was flown via Mercy Air Ambulance Service to Rady Children’s Hospital. The infant later passed away, a BPD press release stated.
As a result of the subsequent criminal investigation by the BPD Investigations Division, the infant’s 15-year-old father was taken into custody for the alleged murder of the infant.
The suspect, a Brawley resident, was booked into the Imperial County Juvenile Hall.
This continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this case should contact Detective Sergeant Rotner at (760) 351-7777.
“The Brawley Police Department would like to extend our appreciation to: Homeland Security Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children; IVBEST Human Trafficking and Smuggling Division; Rady Children’s Hospital child abuse specialists, Imperial County Social Services and the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office for their prompt and professional assistance,” the release stated.
