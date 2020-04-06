IMPERIAL COUNTY -- The county of Imperial announced Monday that it was recently notified two county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Both employees are home recovering and are in isolation as per the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and Imperial County Public Health Department guidelines.
Neither employee has been on the worksite for at least three weeks.
In accordance with federal health privacy law, the county of Imperial is prohibited from releasing more information about these employees. While we recognize the public may have questions, it is necessary that the privacy of employees be respected.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Luis A. Plancarte stated, “Our well wishes and prayers are extended to these employees and at their extended families as they battle this virus. Our employees are our best asset, we will continue to implement best practices to protect them and slow the potential spread of COVID-19.”
To protect employees, multiple best practice measures have been implemented in all county departments over the past several weeks.
Many offices remain closed to the public or have implemented reduced hours of operation or appointment only practices. Where possible, alternate work schedules and telecommuting options have been provided to employees. Physical distancing guidelines have been instituted for all operations and janitorial staff clean and sanitize offices on a daily basis.
For additional information regarding COVID-19, the public is urged to visit the Imperial County Public Health Department website at www.icphd.org
