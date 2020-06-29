NILAND — On Monday, the county of Imperial, working with other local agencies, will open a Local Assistance Center (LAC) to assist individuals and families displaced by Sunday’s fire in the township of Niland.
The fire reportedly destroyed 28 homes and displaced 154 individuals, the Imperial County Fire Department stated.
A LAC is a one-stop-shop with critical government and support services for residents impacted by the fire.
Representatives from the Imperial County Department of Social Services, Public Health Department, Behavioral Health Services and Workforce and Economic Development Services will join those from Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo, Inc., Comite Civico del Valle, Campesino Unidos and American Red Cross will work with the displaced families to address their immediate needs.
For additional information on available assistance, the public is encouraged to call (442) 265-6060.
The Niland fire Local Assistance Center will be operational at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Calipatria High School's Wirt Auditorium, 501 W. Main St., Calipatria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.