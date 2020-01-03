EL CENTRO -- Authorities on Friday announced that the body of a murdered woman discovered Wednesday night near Bowker and Ross roads was identified as a missing Plainview, Calif. woman.
Brittney Steenbergen, 35, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon by one of her children and suspected of having been the victim of a domestic violence incident, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The alleged incident reportedly took place at the home Steenbergen shared with her children and domestic partner, 44-year-old Adel Hussein, who authorities suspect of having killed Steenbergen, a TCSO press release stated.
While the family's vehicle was discovered in the Valley on Wednesday, Hussein's whereabouts remain unknown.
Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
Hussein should be considered a danger to the public, authorities stated.
