BRAWLEY -- A 23-year-old Brawley woman was arrested at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in connection to the death of her 19-month-old toddler.
Tania Martinez was booked into county jail for involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into the incident, the Brawley Police Department reported.
Brawley police officers had initially been dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of West E Street in connection to a report of a deceased child, the department reported.
The incident remains an ongoing criminal investigation. At this time, further details will not be released by the Brawley Police Department concerning the investigation, the agency reported.
