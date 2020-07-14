BRAWLEY -- The Brawley Police Department announced it is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Westmorland resident whose body was discovered at about 8:30 a.m. Monday inside of an abandoned structure in the 1100 block of Main Street.
Brawley Fire Department personnel responding to a report of a couch fire at the location in question discovered the body of Nathan Daniel Cazares of Westmorland, a BPD press release stated.
The cause of death is currently under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jesse Rotner at 760-351-7777.
An archived recording of local public safety scanner traffic suggested the death was preliminarily being investigated as a homicide. The county Sheriff's Office's Scientific Investigations Unit was called to the scene shortly after authorities arrived.
Cazares' aunt, Mindy Garcia, of Brawley, identified Cazares as a transgender female who loved to sing and dance and who never bothered anyone
Cazares was dealing with substance abuse and was homeless at the time of her death, Garcia said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Cazares to help pay for funeral expenses and can be found on the website by searching for "Nathan Daniel Cazares Funeral."
