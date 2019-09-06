EL CENTRO -- Numerous Yuma High School female volleyball players were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus at 8:40 p.m. Thursday near Imperial and Hamilton avenues.
The bus reportedly collided with two other vehicles waiting for the red light at Hamilton Avenue, the El Centro Police Department reported.
At least 10 female volleyball players were among those transported to local hospitals as a result of the collision, ECPD reported.
The California Highway Patrol was notified and took over the investigation as is the protocol with accidents involving school buses with passengers.
El Centro officers remained on scene to assist CHP with traffic control and overall scene management.
