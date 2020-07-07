CALEXICO -- The Calexico Police Department is investigating the reported attempted kidnapping of a female at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Rosas Street.
A male Hispanic is alleged to have exited a vehicle parked at a nearby curb, approached the victim from behind, put his hand over her mouth and dragged her toward an awaiting car as she was in the process of entering a gate code to visit a family member, the CPD reported.
The alleged victim reportedly heard the suspect's car's rear door open, and was able to fight to free herself. The victim then heard an unknown male’s voice say “ya” in Spanish, the department reported.
She was then able to run toward her relative’s apartment and called 911.
Both subjects left in a small gray or blue older model Toyota or Nissan four-door sedan west towards Andrade Avenue then south on Andrade Avenue, according to a press release.
The male subject who reportedly grabbed the victim was described as a Hispanic male, 30-35 years of age, stocky to large build, weighing around 240 pounds, unshaven, and was last seen wearing a tight blue shirt.
No description of the second suspect was available, other than that the male spoke Spanish.
If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information, please call the Calexico Police Department at (760) 768-2140 ext 0.
