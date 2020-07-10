CALEXICO -- An unidentified knife-wielding man was fatally shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer and contracted security guard at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Calexico west port of entry pedestrian processing lane, CBP reported.
The man reportedly had approached the officer and guard prior to being shot, stated Pete Flores, director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego, in a written statement.
Two CBP officers trained as medical first responders immediately arrived to provide aid, however the man died on scene.
No one else was injured. As is standard policy, the officer involved is on administrative leave.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General, the FBI, and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility are investigating the incident, CBP reported.
CBP is also coordinating with the Mexican Consuls General in San Diego and Calexico, Mexican Tax Administration Service (SAT), and the Mexicali Police Department.
Processing of northbound pedestrian traffic at the Calexico West port of entry was suspended immediately following the incident, and resumed at approximately 5:20 p.m.
Mexicali-based newspaper La Cronica reported that witnesses had observed the man allegedly rob a purse from a woman and advance in an "aggressive" manner toward the CBP officer moments prior to the fatal shooting.
