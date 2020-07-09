CALEXICO -- Shots were fired at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Calexico West pedestrian facility, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.
The pedestrian facility is currently closed. Northbound pedestrian travelers may use the Calexico east port of entry to cross into the U.S. on foot.
The Calexico west port of entry remains open for northbound and southbound vehicle traffic as well as southbound pedestrians.
The agency is working with the Calexico Police Department and will provide updated information as it is available.
Mexicali-based news organization La Cronica reported in a Facebook live video from the scene that a male subject allegedly armed with a knife and who had robbed a woman's purse was fatally shot after he attempted to enter into the U.S. and "aggressively" approached a CBP officer, who opened fire.
