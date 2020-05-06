EL CENTRO --
On Tuesday night, representatives from the county of Imperial and the city of El Centro met to discuss a unified plan to reopen local businesses that were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Chairman of the Board and District 2 Supervisor Luis A. Plancarte stated, “We appreciate the City of El Centro’s willingness to come together as we work with all the cities within federal and state guidelines to reopen our businesses in a way to boost our economy while still protecting the health and safety of the people in our community.”
“The City of El Centro welcomed the opportunity to meet with the County of Imperial and we feel the meeting was very productive. The City looks forward to collaborating with our sister cities and the County on a development plan” stated Mayor Pro Tem Jason Jackson.
More details to be released Thursday.
